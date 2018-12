مايا رعيدي تكشف عن فضيحة في “ملكة جمال الكون”.. وتضع ريما فقيه في موقف محرج!

View this post on Instagram

Competing at the Miss Universe Competition @missuniverse has been one of the most exciting and empowering phases in my life. I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the Miss Universe organization from Mrs Paula Shugart @realpaulashugart to every single chaperone and security for this once in a lifetime unforgettable experience. I have gotten so much positive feedback from not only the organization itself, insider people and the girls who supported me and made me feel like it wasn’t a competition, and MOST importantly from my whole country and the world had my back with top 5 predictions and support all the way. My absence in even the top 20 was a turning point and a shock to all these people including myself . (Talk about element of surprise) I am not sad or shocked for myself AT All because I know I put my heart and soul into every part and step of this competition, with people giving the best feedback and comments and rooting for me, I am disappointed mostly that because of certain people who landed very late, (to Bangkok) (were supposed to be there earlier) people who are my backbone in this competition; their last minute presence (literally, the night before the competition) caused a twisted turning point that I have no knowledge of the exact details yet…)(Hopefully my national director @rimafakih will have a say to respond to all that happened, to have answers and provide the truth.) I am very thankful for all the people specially my parents and friends and Carlos @carlosaboufayssal who made this experience a reality. While other people put their own benefits and interests first and more importantly before the countries name. To throw it all away because of unprofessionalism, & lack of consistency is very disappointing and shameful again I am not talking about personal goals and dreams but about the fame and honor my country Lebanon deserves. Because really B7ebak ya Lebnein. I hope next years contestant will have a fair journey that will allow her to carry our great countries’ name, for her to satisfy all her fans; and support system and carry Lebanon’s name all the way.