Happy birthday to the one who saw my first smile and wiped my first tear.. the one who taught me how to be strong in vulnerability, to break with ferocity. Mom…. All the little things you did for me will always make the big difference in my life. @vivianekettaneh ❤️

A post shared by Jessica Azar (@jessicaazarofficial) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:23am PST